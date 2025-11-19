Singapore gets ready for Blackpink with installations, light shows and more ahead of November shows
Check out numerous Blackpink-themed activations ahead of the K-pop group's shows at the National Stadium, including at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer and Changi Airport.
Get ready to taste that pink venom in more ways than one this month. With Blinks throughout the region converging in Singapore for K-pop girl group Blackpink's three-night concert at the National Stadium, a slew of activities, activations and installations have been lined up that's certain to make fans jump.
First up are the In Your Area experience zones near the National Stadium. Available from now till Nov 30, these photo zones are inspired by Blackpink's music videos, allowing you to snap whistle-worthy photos.
There's even a lighted installation near the Stadium Riverside Walk Fountain if you're looking for more Blackpink-themed backdrops for your selfies.
If you don't find it hard to love Blackpink merch, head to the Deadline pop-up store – happening at Kallang Leisure Park from Nov 25 to 30.
Here, you can get your fill of themed T-shirts, hats, hoodies and more.
For every S$80 spent at the store, you can score a photocard of a Blackpink member, with four cards to collect.
In the days leading up to Blackpink's Singapore shows, get a refresher of the quartet's songs by visiting Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.
There will be a light and music experience happening at 8pm on Nov 26 and 27, which will see the lights on the Supertrees coming alive with hits such as Kill This Love and Forever Young for 20 minutes.
What's more, all the Supertrees in the area will glow pink on these two nights – giving Blinks more reasons to visit.
Speaking of glowing pink, the Singapore Flyer will boast pink hues and light up the sky from Nov 27 to 30.
Fans who will be at Changi Airport, on the other hand, will not want to miss the Blackpink-themed Skytrain and other activations across all terminals.
Blackpink, which is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the National Stadium from Nov 28 to 30 – making the quartet the first K-pop girl group to perform three consecutive nights at the venue.