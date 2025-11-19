Logo
Singapore gets ready for Blackpink with installations, light shows and more ahead of November shows
Singapore gets ready for Blackpink with installations, light shows and more ahead of November shows

Check out numerous Blackpink-themed activations ahead of the K-pop group's shows at the National Stadium, including at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer and Changi Airport.

A Blackpink installation near the National Stadium. (Photo: Singapore Sports Hub)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
19 Nov 2025 02:34PM
Get ready to taste that pink venom in more ways than one this month. With Blinks throughout the region converging in Singapore for K-pop girl group Blackpink's three-night concert at the National Stadium, a slew of activities, activations and installations have been lined up that's certain to make fans jump.

First up are the In Your Area experience zones near the National Stadium. Available from now till Nov 30, these photo zones are inspired by Blackpink's music videos, allowing you to snap whistle-worthy photos.

There's even a lighted installation near the Stadium Riverside Walk Fountain if you're looking for more Blackpink-themed backdrops for your selfies.

A Blackpink-themed photo zone near National Stadium. (Photo: Singapore Sports Hub)
A Blackpink-themed photo zone near National Stadium. (Photo: Singapore Sports Hub)
A Blackpink-themed installation near National Stadium. (Photo: Singapore Sports Hub)

If you don't find it hard to love Blackpink merch, head to the Deadline pop-up store – happening at Kallang Leisure Park from Nov 25 to 30. 

Here, you can get your fill of themed T-shirts, hats, hoodies and more.

For every S$80 spent at the store, you can score a photocard of a Blackpink member, with four cards to collect.

In the days leading up to Blackpink's Singapore shows, get a refresher of the quartet's songs by visiting Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.

There will be a light and music experience happening at 8pm on Nov 26 and 27, which will see the lights on the Supertrees coming alive with hits such as Kill This Love and Forever Young for 20 minutes.

What's more, all the Supertrees in the area will glow pink on these two nights – giving Blinks more reasons to visit.

Speaking of glowing pink, the Singapore Flyer will boast pink hues and light up the sky from Nov 27 to 30.

The Singapore Flyer will glow pink from Nov 27 to 30. (Photo: Singapore Flyer)

Fans who will be at Changi Airport, on the other hand, will not want to miss the Blackpink-themed Skytrain and other activations across all terminals.

Changi Airport will have a few Blackpink activations, including a branded Skytrain. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

Blackpink, which is made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the National Stadium from Nov 28 to 30 – making the quartet the first K-pop girl group to perform three consecutive nights at the venue.

Source: CNA/hq

