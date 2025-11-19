Singapore gets ready for Blackpink with installations, light shows and more ahead of November shows

Get ready to taste that pink venom in more ways than one this month. With Blinks throughout the region converging in Singapore for K-pop girl group Blackpink's three-night concert at the National Stadium, a slew of activities, activations and installations have been lined up that's certain to make fans jump.

First up are the In Your Area experience zones near the National Stadium. Available from now till Nov 30, these photo zones are inspired by Blackpink's music videos, allowing you to snap whistle-worthy photos.

There's even a lighted installation near the Stadium Riverside Walk Fountain if you're looking for more Blackpink-themed backdrops for your selfies.