Blackpink's Jisoo hopes fans see more of her personality on new album

She shared: "Acting makes you spend a lot of time thinking about why someone behaves a certain way and what they might be feeling underneath.

"Sometimes you end up thinking about yourself too. I think it taught me to be more patient with my emotions. I don’t always have to immediately understand or explain how I’m feeling. Sometimes you can just let the feeling exist."

Jisoo thinks acting has helped her as a musician.

She explained: "It helped me with music too, because I could focus more on expressing the feeling rather than trying to make everything perfect."

Jisoo also shared her acting ambitions, revealing that she'd like to do something unexpected.

She said: "I have a lot of things I’d like to try, but I don’t really want to decide too specifically yet.

"I think it’s more exciting when an interesting project comes along and surprises you. I would love to try a character that people wouldn’t expect me to play. Something completely different from what I’ve done before. And maybe something a little scary again. I’m starting to like this dark side."