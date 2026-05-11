Blackpink's Lisa to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles

Blackpink’s Lisa is about to turn the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles into her Moonlit Floor as the first Thai artiste and first female K-pop act to open the tournament.

On Jun 12, the Thai-born singer is set to make history as she performs alongside Katy Perry, Tyla, Future, Anitta and Rema at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles, ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.