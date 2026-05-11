Blackpink's Lisa to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles
Lisa will perform alongside Katy Perry, Tyla and Anitta at the Los Angeles opening ceremony, one of three held across the United States, Mexico and Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Blackpink’s Lisa is about to turn the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles into her Moonlit Floor as the first Thai artiste and first female K-pop act to open the tournament.
On Jun 12, the Thai-born singer is set to make history as she performs alongside Katy Perry, Tyla, Future, Anitta and Rema at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles, ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.
The ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium will begin 90 minutes before kick-off at 4.30pm local time, with stadium gates opening four hours earlier for entertainment and fan activations before the match.
This will be one of the three opening ceremonies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States for the first time ever.
The tournament will officially begin on Jun 11 in Mexico City where Alejandro Fernandez, J Balvin, Tyla, Mexican pop-rock Mana, Belinda and more are set to perform at the opening ceremony before Mexico faces South Africa in the first match of the competition.
Toronto will host Canada’s opening ceremony on Jun 12 with performances by homegrown artistes Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez and more. Canada will then take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities. The tournament will run from Jun 11 to Jul 19, with the final taking place at New York New Jersey Stadium.