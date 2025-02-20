Blackpink's Lisa releasing comic book to accompany debut solo album Alter Ego

Blackpink's Lisa is releasing a comic book based on her debut solo album Alter Ego.

The hotly anticipated record comes out on Feb 28 – via the K-pop star's own label, Lloud, in partnership with RCA Records. As an added bonus, fans can now pre-order the 56-page graphic novel Alter Ego: The Official Comic.

The 27-year-old star has authored the comic herself with illustrations by MinoMiyabi.

The story delves deeper into the alter egos Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi.