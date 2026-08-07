Blackpink members confirm anniversary appearance, hours after woman smashes YG building doors with golf club

South Korean label YG Entertainment has confirmed that all four members of Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – will attend the K-pop group's 10th anniversary meet-and-greet, which will be held on Saturday (Aug 8).

In a statement to South Korean media outlets, a representative of YG Entertainment said: "After checking with the label, we have confirmed that all four members will be attending."

The news comes hours after Rose became the first Blackpink member to officially confirm her attendance at the event.

The meet-and-greet event previously sparked backlash from Blinks, fans of Blackpink, after it was revealed that it would be limited to 40 participants and that it would be "attended by select Blackpink members, depending on their schedules".

Some fans directed their anger towards the quartet, as well as YG Entertainment, for what they perceive to be a lack of activities to commemorate the milestone.

On Friday, Rose's agency, The Black Label, clarified that they "have ensured well in advance that all necessary arrangements were coordinated and secured so that [Rose] can share this meaningful moment with her fans".

"Being present for this occasion has long been set as her top priority and prepared for accordingly," wrote The Black Label.

The agency also urged everyone to "refrain from excessive speculation and criticism based on inaccurate information online".