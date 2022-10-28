Blackpink Singapore concert tickets to go on sale from Nov 21

Blinks, get ready. Tickets for Blackpink's Singapore concert go on sale at 10am on Nov 21.

The K-pop fabulous foursome comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at Singapore's National Stadium on May 13, 2023.

Details on ticket prices have yet to be revealed, but concert organiser Live Nation has announced that official Blink fanclub presale tickets on Weverse will be available from Nov 21.

Tickets will be available for presale for PayPal members on Nov 22, Live Nation presale is on Nov 23, and general public sales start at 10am on Nov 24.

If you're eager to score fanclub presale tickets, note that you have to register for the presale period on Weverse from Nov 7, 2pm to Nov 9, 2pm.

You must also have an account on ticketmaster.sg.

Here's a handy guide courtesy of Live Nation. You'd want to Ddu-du Ddu-du Du all you can to get your hands on the tickets, so read carefully.