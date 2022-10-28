Blackpink Singapore concert tickets to go on sale from Nov 21
Here's how you can score tickets for Blackpink's concert in Singapore on May 13, 2023 at the National Stadium as part of their Born Pink world tour.
Blinks, get ready. Tickets for Blackpink's Singapore concert go on sale at 10am on Nov 21.
The K-pop fabulous foursome comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at Singapore's National Stadium on May 13, 2023.
Details on ticket prices have yet to be revealed, but concert organiser Live Nation has announced that official Blink fanclub presale tickets on Weverse will be available from Nov 21.
Tickets will be available for presale for PayPal members on Nov 22, Live Nation presale is on Nov 23, and general public sales start at 10am on Nov 24.
If you're eager to score fanclub presale tickets, note that you have to register for the presale period on Weverse from Nov 7, 2pm to Nov 9, 2pm.
You must also have an account on ticketmaster.sg.
Here's a handy guide courtesy of Live Nation. You'd want to Ddu-du Ddu-du Du all you can to get your hands on the tickets, so read carefully.
Blackpink's Born Pink world tour kicked off on Oct 15 in Seoul and the K-pop stars head to the US and the UK in November. They will perform across Europe in December.
Here are the dates for Blackpink's world tour, including numerous stops in Asia:
Jan 7 and 8, 2023: Bangkok, Thailand
Jan 13, 14 and 15: Hong Kong
Jan 20: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Jan 28: Abu Dhabi, UAE
Mar 4: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mar 11 and 12: Jakarta, Indonesia
Mar 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Mar 25 and 26: Manila, Philippines
May 13: Singapore
Jun 10 and 11: Melbourne, Australia
Jun 16 and 17: Sydney, Australia
Jun 21: Auckland, New Zealand