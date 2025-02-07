K-pop group Blackpink teases a world tour in 2025

No additional information, including venues and tour dates, have been given at this time.

The Sour Candy hitmakers' last concert trek was the 2022/2023 'Born Pink World Tour' in support of their album of the same name. The quartet performed two shows in Singapore in May 2023.

The group tour teaser comes shortly after Jisoo announced her ‘Lights, Love, Action!’ tour of Asia, which will take in Manila, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hanoi.

The 30-year-old star releases her debut solo mini album, Amortage, on Feb 14.

Jennie, meanwhile, recently revealed her upcoming debut solo album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Doechii and Childish Gambino.

Ruby, which will drop on Mar 7, also features Dominic Fike, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

The 29-year-old star shared the single Mantra in October.

Meanwhile, Lisa, 27, dropped a sci-fi-themed trailer for her debut solo album Alter Ego, which is set to land on Feb 28, which features Doja Cat and Raye on the track Born Again, which was released on Feb 6.

Rose, also 27, released her debut solo album Rosie in December, featuring her hit Bruno Mars collaboration APT.

Lisa previously reassured fans that despite launching their solo careers, the South Korean band has no plans to call it quits.

She told Elle US in August: “Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."