Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is first Indian actress to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has made history as the first Indian actress to receive a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement for the Class of 2026 honorees was made by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce via a global live stream on Wednesday (Jul 2).

Following the announcement, Padukone’s husband, renowned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to congratulate his wife on her achievement. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September 2024.

The announcement also revealed a list of 35 honorees selected across five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Performance, Recording and Sports Entertainments. Other notable names include Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore and Gordon Ramsey.

Joining Padukone from the Asia region is acclaimed Filipino singer and actress Lea Salonga – the iconic singing voice of Mulan and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin – who received the star under the Live Theatre/Performance category.

The 39-year-old Padukone has successfully earned a coveted name in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She rose to fame in 2007 with her debut film, Om Shanti Om, starring alongside Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan. In 2017, she made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, starring with Vin Diesel.