Reality competition show Boys II Planet C to hold open auditions in Singapore on Feb 28
Boys II Planet C is one of the two programmes under the upcoming Boys II Planet project. It will be produced and broadcast in Mandarin.
Boys II Planet C, an upcoming reality competition show by South Korean broadcaster Mnet, announced on Saturday (Feb 1) that it will hold open auditions for potential contestants throughout Asia in February and March.
The show is one of the two programmes under the upcoming Boys II Planet project. It will be produced and broadcast in Mandarin. The other show – titled Boys II Planet K – will be produced and broadcast in Korean. Each programme will produce a separate group – with both groups working together on certain projects.
Boys II Planet is the sequel to 2023's Boys Planet – the show that led to the formation of the K-pop boy group Zerobaseone.
The Singapore leg of auditions will be held on Feb 28 at BX Dance Studio from 2pm to 8pm.
Auditions will also be held in Beijing, Shanghai, Selangor, Taipei, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong.
Interested applicants will need to be born before Jan 1, 2012.
Both Boys II Planet projects are also currently accepting online auditions via this website, with no restrictions on nationality and place of residence. Online applicants will have to submit a one-minute-long video showcasing either their dancing, singing or rapping skills.
The deadline for Boys II Planet C is on Mar 2 while the deadline for Boys II Planet K is on Mar 23.
Boys II Planet is set to air sometime in 2025.