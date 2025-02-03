Reality competition show Boys II Planet C to hold open auditions in Singapore on Feb 28

Boys II Planet C, an upcoming reality competition show by South Korean broadcaster Mnet, announced on Saturday (Feb 1) that it will hold open auditions for potential contestants throughout Asia in February and March.

The show is one of the two programmes under the upcoming Boys II Planet project. It will be produced and broadcast in Mandarin. The other show – titled Boys II Planet K – will be produced and broadcast in Korean. Each programme will produce a separate group – with both groups working together on certain projects.

Boys II Planet is the sequel to 2023's Boys Planet – the show that led to the formation of the K-pop boy group Zerobaseone.