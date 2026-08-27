Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars to perform in Singapore for 4 nights in April 2027
Bruno Mars will stage the Singapore leg of The Romantic Tour at the National Stadium on Apr 13, 14, 17 and 18.
Be sure to leave the door open in April next year when Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars returns to Singapore to stage The Romantic Tour. The 40-year-old will be performing at the National Stadium on four nights – Apr 13, 14, 17 and 18 – and he's bringing along a familiar face.
Joining the Grenade singer at the concert is longtime collaborator Anderson .Paak, who will be performing as DJ Pee .Wee. Together, the two will also stage a performance as their acclaimed music duo Silk Sonic.
The Romantic Tour comes about three years after Mars' last show in Singapore.
There will be two presale sessions for the concert, both happening on the same day.
The first is an artiste presale happening on Sep 11, Friday, from 12pm to 11.59pm. To get in on this, fans will have till Sep 7 to register at this website.
The second presale session is for Live Nation members and will also take place concurrently with the artiste presale.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Monday (Sep 14) via Ticketmaster.
Fans can buy a maximum of six tickets per transaction during the presale and general sale.
More details, including ticket prices and the seat map, will be announced at a later date.
Bruno Mars burst onto the scene in 2010, as a featured artiste on B.o.B's Nothin' On You before launching his solo career with his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans.
Since then, many of his singles have topped charts worldwide, including Just the Way You Are, Grenade and I Just Might. So far, he has amassed 16 Grammy Awards and sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the most successful artistes in recent times.