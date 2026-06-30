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Arirang fever lands in London with BTS’ full‑scale The City London takeover
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Entertainment

Arirang fever lands in London with BTS’ full‑scale The City London takeover

The K-pop idols have announced multiple fan activities across London between Jul 4 and 10 ahead of their Jul 6 to 7 tour dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arirang fever lands in London with BTS’ full‑scale The City London takeover

BTS accepts the Artiste of the Year award onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (File photo: Getty Images via AFP)

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30 Jun 2026 10:22AM
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K-pop idols BTS have launched a large‑scale fan event dubbed BTS The City London, which rolls out from Jul 4 to 10, delivering a programme of exhibitions, installations and themed experiences in the lead‑up to their two‑night stop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The week begins at the Korean Cultural Centre UK, which will host screenings, photo zones and a display of stage outfits worn during the group’s previous Wembley appearances. The showcase is designed to revisit key moments from the K-pop group's history in London while welcoming fans arriving for the tour.

A number of London landmarks will join the celebration, including a planned illumination of the London Eye marking the group’s return to the UK. A dedicated River Thames boat experience will also operate during the event, offering fans a themed route through central London tied to the Arirang tour.

(Photo: Big Hit Music)

From Jul 8 to 10, the focus shifts to ARMY ‘Madang’ at Outernet, where visitors will find immersive installations, exclusive merchandise and interactive zones. The Samsung Galaxy Experience Booth will provide personalised AI‑powered souvenirs, while the Imagine Your Korea! Korean Tourism Organization pop‑up will host cultural activities such as dance and music. A Nike x BTS pop‑up store will highlight the group’s latest collaboration.

Local food and drink businesses – including Hongdae Pocha, Deun Deun and DOPI – will take part throughout the week, reflecting The City's aim of connecting international visitors with London’s independent community.

The City is built as an urban extension of the concert experience, turning host cities into interactive hubs through attractions, partnerships and cultural programming. The London instalment follows the success of BTS The City Arirang Las Vegas.

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/sr

Related Topics

BTS London BTS concert K-pop
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