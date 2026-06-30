Arirang fever lands in London with BTS’ full‑scale The City London takeover

K-pop idols BTS have launched a large‑scale fan event dubbed BTS The City London, which rolls out from Jul 4 to 10, delivering a programme of exhibitions, installations and themed experiences in the lead‑up to their two‑night stop at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The week begins at the Korean Cultural Centre UK, which will host screenings, photo zones and a display of stage outfits worn during the group’s previous Wembley appearances. The showcase is designed to revisit key moments from the K-pop group's history in London while welcoming fans arriving for the tour.

A number of London landmarks will join the celebration, including a planned illumination of the London Eye marking the group’s return to the UK. A dedicated River Thames boat experience will also operate during the event, offering fans a themed route through central London tied to the Arirang tour.