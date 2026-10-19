Singapore edition of BTS The City Arirang will have light and music show, art trail, fireworks display and more
On Monday (Oct 19), the K-pop stars announced the Singapore edition of their ongoing BTS The City Arirang initiative, a series of programmes aimed at celebrating BTS' music and ongoing world tour.
With K-pop group BTS' Arirang tour landing in Singapore in about two months, anticipation is steadily building up.
On Monday (Oct 19), the septet's agency and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that BTS' popular BTS The City Arirang initiative is coming to the country. The programme features a series of events aimed at celebrating the K-pop group's music and ongoing world tour.
The Seoul leg of the programme, for instance, featured light shows at landmarks like Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain, as well as pop-up stores and listening parties.
The Singapore edition of BTS The City Arirang will take place across numerous popular attractions in the country. It is also the project's first and only stop in Southeast Asia.
So far, events that the STB has announced are:
- a themed light and music show at Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex
- a landmark-themed takeover of Exploria at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve
- an art trail at National Gallery Singapore, pairing BTS music with Pop After Pop: Art Around Us artworks
- themed light and sound installations at the National Museum of Singapore
- a fireworks display choreographed to the music of BTS alongside other themed experiences at Universal Studios Singapore
- a rave and drone show set to BTS music, a themed race and immersive installations at Sentosa
- interactive experiences at The Kallang
- opening and closing night takeovers at Zouk Singapore
Also, from Dec 8 to 22, landmarks in Marina Bay and along the Singapore River will also be lighting up each night in red, the associated colour of BTS' Arirang album and tour.
These landmarks include Anderson Bridge, Cavenagh Bridge, Clemenceau Bridge, Coleman Bridge, Elgin Bridge, Gardens by the Bay, Millenia Tower, Ord Bridge, OUE Bayfront, Singapore Flyer, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Helix Bridge and The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.
In a statement, Oliver Chong, assistant chief executive, international group, at STB, said: "This is the largest city-wide destination project we have collaborated on with a partner for any recording artiste, and we are proud to bring this exclusive experience to the region for the first time.
"Hosting the Southeast Asian debut of BTS The City Arirang is a testament to our ability to attract some of the world's most iconic IPs, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a premier destination for world-class live entertainment. We look forward to welcoming BTS fans from across the world to Singapore this December."
BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.