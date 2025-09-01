BTS' agency confirms Jimin and actress Song Da-eun dated previously but 'are not in a relationship now'
The statement by South Korean label Big Hit Music comes days after Song uploaded a video of BTS member Jimin.
South Korean label Big Hit Music, the label of K-pop group BTS, confirmed to media outlets on Sunday (Aug 31) that member Jimin was previously in a relationship with actress Song Da-eun, which has since ended.
The statement comes days after Song uploaded a video of her surprising Jimin as he was exiting an elevator. The video quickly became viral as it added fuel to longstanding rumours that the two were involved.
These rumours started as early as 2022 after netizens claimed to have spotted hints of the pair's relationship, including them wearing matching accessories and attending the same events.
According to Big Hit Music, the company initially refrained from commenting on the issue "out of respect for Jimin's personal life" and for Song.
"However, since many speculative reports regarding [Jimin's] private life, as well as false rumours, have arisen, we are making a statement to clarify the facts."
"[Jimin] and the individual had mutual feelings and a connection, but that was several years ago and they are not in a relationship now.
"We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about his private life. We also request that you refrain from actions that could cause harm to [Jimin and Song]."
This marks the first time that Big Hit Music has confirmed a dating rumour surrounding a BTS member.