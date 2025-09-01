BTS' agency confirms Jimin and actress Song Da-eun dated previously but 'are not in a relationship now'

South Korean label Big Hit Music, the label of K-pop group BTS, confirmed to media outlets on Sunday (Aug 31) that member Jimin was previously in a relationship with actress Song Da-eun, which has since ended.

The statement comes days after Song uploaded a video of her surprising Jimin as he was exiting an elevator. The video quickly became viral as it added fuel to longstanding rumours that the two were involved.

These rumours started as early as 2022 after netizens claimed to have spotted hints of the pair's relationship, including them wearing matching accessories and attending the same events.