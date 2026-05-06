Mexican BTS fans go wild as concerts grow near

Dancers bounced to the sound of BTS on an avenue in Mexico City, clapping and screaming at a pep rally kicking off a string of concerts by the South Korean superstars.

And K-pop fervor in Mexico is not limited to fans like these young people. Many parents approve of all this passion for the group, which returned to the world spotlight in March following an almost four-year pause so its members could carry out their obligatory military service.

BTS will perform shows in the Mexican capital on May 7, 9 and 10, and the more than 135,000 tickets on sale were snapped up in a matter of minutes. President Claudia Sheinbaum even tried in vain to arrange more concerts.

Jude Pelaez was among the dancers who showed up on Monday (May 4) on Paseo de la Reforma, a major thoroughfare in Mexico's capital, for a BTS promotional event to get fans ready for the concerts.

Some kids danced while others put on temporary tattoos, as a poster with black-and-white photos of the seven group members rose between two street posts.

"Like everyone here, I'm so happy," Pelaez told AFP. "We do these types of events to emotionally and psychologically prepare ourselves, and to prepare the energy and vibe of the place."

"That makes Mexico different," he said.