BTS leader RM teases that the K-pop group's new music is 'coming out great'

BTS leader RM has teased that the K-pop group's new music is "really coming out great". BTS is planning to make its return in "late March".

RM posted to X on Tuesday (Nov 11): “Above all, the music is really coming out great!! Everyone is working hard. Look forward to it. 2026 Bulletproof Army Fighting”

In October, RM, V and J-hope headed to W Korea‘s Love Your W breast cancer charity event in Seoul, South Korea, and were quizzed on when fans can expect their long-awaited comeback.

As quoted by NME, RM said: “We have to keep preparing for the album – we’ll shoot the album photos and film the music video. Please look forward to late March.”

J-hope quipped: “It’s been a while – should we start dance practise again?”

To which, RM playfully replied: “Let’s start tomorrow."

The promise of a March return came after all seven members of the K-pop boy band reunited in July for the first time since 2022, having completed their mandatory military service. The Butter artistes were forced to put their careers on hold in 2022 as military service is compulsory for all men in South Korea.