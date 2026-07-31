Jimin’s World Cup shirt sells for US$110,000 as BTS dominates charity auction

BTS have once again proved their unrivalled star power after a shirt worn by Jimin during the group’s Dynamite performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show sold for an eye‑watering US$110,000 (S$141,000).

The item worn by the K‑pop idol at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium earlier this month topped Christie’s One Goal: An Auction to Benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, attracting the highest bid of the entire event.

The seven‑day online auction, which wrapped on Wednesday (Jul 29), pulled in US$652,630 from bidders across 24 countries.

And BTS alone accounted for nearly half of that total. The seven items worn by the group during their World Cup set generated US$300,300, a remarkable 46 per cent of all proceeds.

Jimin’s Agro Studio shirt led the pack, but every member’s item smashed expectations. V’s scarf and Jungkook’s jacket each hit US$46,200, Suga’s trousers reached US$33,000, J‑Hope’s gloves sold for US$28,600, RM’s boots went for US$19,800, and Jin’s belt closed at US$16,500. Christie’s had originally estimated each BTS piece at just US$1,000 to US$5,000.

The only item to match Jimin’s final price was the official match ball from the 2026 World Cup final, which also sold for US$110,000.

Other star‑studded memorabilia drew hefty bids too. An Argentina jersey signed by Lionel Messi and gifted to Shakira fetched US$66,000, while Madonna’s fingerless gloves from the halftime show opener sold for US$41,800. A pair of Skylrk sneakers worn by Justin Bieber during his acoustic performance of Everything Hallelujah went for US$26,400.

Every dollar raised will go directly to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting access to education for children around the world.