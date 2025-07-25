Hong Kong dancer injured during 2022 Mirror concert uploads first photo of face since accident

Hong Kong dancer Lee Kai Yin, 30, has revealed an image of his face, albeit with a filter, for the first time after he was paralysed from a giant screen falling on him at a Cantopop boy band Mirror’s concert three years ago.

According to media reports, during the 12-member group’s performance at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July 2022, an LED video screen suspended above the stage fell, injuring two back-up dancers standing beneath it.

Lee was one of the dancers struck, suffering critical neck injuries that carried the risk of permanent paralysis from the neck down.

On Thursday (Jul 24), for the first time, Lee shared a image of his face with a filter post-incident on Instagram, which showed a scar near his collarbone.

In his caption, he said in English: “It’s me!”

He continued in Cantonese: “What the lady of an optical shop said yesterday encouraged me, so I will share a little bit that has put me in a good mood recently and see if I can receive everyone’s energy.”