Cantopop icon Sam Hui returns to Singapore in September for one-night only concert

Cantopop legend Sam Hui is set to perform in Singapore for his Sam Hui Play Hard Sing Hard Concert for one night only on Sep 12, 2025 at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$288 and will be available from Friday (Jul 11) at 12pm through all Sistic platforms.

This upcoming performance marks his highly anticipated return to Singapore since his last performance in 2018 for the Sam and Tam Happy Together Concert with fellow Hong Kong singer-actor Alan Tam at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.