Cantopop icon Sam Hui returns to Singapore in September for one-night only concert
Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$288 and available from Friday (Jul 11) at 12pm through all Sistic platforms.
Cantopop legend Sam Hui is set to perform in Singapore for his Sam Hui Play Hard Sing Hard Concert for one night only on Sep 12, 2025 at The Star Performing Arts Centre.
Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$288 and will be available from Friday (Jul 11) at 12pm through all Sistic platforms.
This upcoming performance marks his highly anticipated return to Singapore since his last performance in 2018 for the Sam and Tam Happy Together Concert with fellow Hong Kong singer-actor Alan Tam at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night as he performs a string of Cantopop classics, along with personal anecdotes and reflections from his illustrious career.
Hui started performing in the late 1960s. In 1976, his singing and acting career took off after the release of his album, The Private Eyes, which was the soundtrack to the film of the same name.
He also hosted the Hui Brothers Show, a sketch comedy television series on Hong Kong broadcast company TVB, with his brother Michael Hui from 1971 to 1973.