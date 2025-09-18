Rapper Cardi B expecting child with football player boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Rapper Cardi B is expecting a child with her American football player boyfriend Stefon Diggs, she said Wednesday (Sep 17), following weeks of rumours.

The singer confirmed the news in an interview with CBS, telling the outlet: "I'm excited. I'm happy."

Cardi B – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar – and New England Patriots wide receiver Diggs announced they were dating earlier this year.

It came months after Cardi B had split from her husband, fellow rapper Offset, who is the father of her three previous children.

Cardi B is currently promoting her new album Am I The Drama, which is released Friday.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work," she said, in the CBS interview.

"But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," said the 32-year-old singer.

Earlier this month, Cardi B was cleared of assault in a US$24 million civil trial in which the star was accused of slashing a woman's face with her fingernails.

"Two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout," she shared.

The WAP singer has three children with Offset: Seven-year-old Kulture, four-year-old Wave, and one-year-old Blossom, who was born after the couple had already separated.

Diggs, 31, has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.