Actress Carrie Wong to star alongside Lee Joon-gi and Kentaro Sakaguchi in new Viu drama Kidnap Game

The upcoming television series Kidnap Game will feature a star-studded cast from across Asia, including Singapore's very own Carrie Wong. The 32-year-old Mediacorp actress stars alongside Korean superstar Lee Joon-gi and Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi in the thriller, currently set to premiere in the last quarter of 2026.

Filmed across Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and Okinawa, Kidnap Game tells the story of seven kidnapping cases occurring simultaneously in seven Asian cities.

The victims' families then receive a mysterious email stating: "How far are you willing to go to save your loved one? Only one can be saved."

As such, seven strangers of different nationalities and backgrounds find their fates irrevocably intertwined, each assigned a vastly different mission.

Wong will play Janice, a flight attendant. Lee Joon-gi and Kentaro Sakaguchi, on the other hand, will star as the genius surgeon Han Ki-joo and elite detective Toshiro Niide.

Wong and Lee were previously spotted filming scenes from Kidnap Game near Joo Chiat and Merlion Park in November last year.