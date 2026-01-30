The popular musical Cats will return to Singapore in October
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical, Cats, will return to Singapore in October – about seven years since its last run in the country.
Do you remember the time you knew what happiness was? Let the memory live again this October as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical, Cats, returns to Singapore for a limited season, about seven years since its last run in the country.
The upcoming production of Cats will be held at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, with tickets sold in phases beginning Feb 9.
Eager fans who want to be among the first to secure tickets can register via this waitlist.
Based on TS Eliot's poetry collection, Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats, Cats is set over the course of one night and tells the story of a group of cats called Jellicles who have gathered for their annual Jellicle Ball – a competition to determine the cat chosen for rebirth.
Since its West End debut in 1981, Cats has cemented itself as one of the most iconic musicals of all time – winning numerous accolades, including seven Tony Awards and two Laurence Olivier Awards.
In a statement, Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of event organiser Base Entertainment Asia, said: “We are thrilled to be opening the door to the world of the Jellicle Cats. Every cat has its own story, quirks and personality, and there is something for everyone to connect with – from the mischievous Rum Tum Tugger to the magical Mr Mistoffelees, and, of course, the unforgettable Grizabella.
“Having seen how much audiences have enjoyed previous seasons, we are excited to welcome both returning theatre-goers and a new generation to experience the Jellicle Ball this October.”