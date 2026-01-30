The popular musical Cats will return to Singapore in October

Do you remember the time you knew what happiness was? Let the memory live again this October as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical, Cats, returns to Singapore for a limited season, about seven years since its last run in the country.

The upcoming production of Cats will be held at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre, with tickets sold in phases beginning Feb 9.

Eager fans who want to be among the first to secure tickets can register via this waitlist.



