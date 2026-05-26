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Mediacorp’s mewatch to livestream international Scrabble tournament Causeway Challenge 2026
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Mediacorp’s mewatch to livestream international Scrabble tournament Causeway Challenge 2026

Twenty-seven Singaporeans are set to participate in the Causeway Challenge 2026, which will see over 400 players from 30 countries compete across 36 rounds in Bangkok.

Mediacorp’s mewatch to livestream international Scrabble tournament Causeway Challenge 2026

The world’s largest international Scrabble tournament, the Causeway Challenge 2026, will be available to watch live on mewatch from May 29 to Jun 1. (Photo: Causeway Challenge 2026)

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Baani Kaur
26 May 2026 02:53PM
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The stakes for Scrabble have never been higher, as the world’s largest international Scrabble tournament, the Causeway Challenge 2026, will play out in Bangkok this weekend and game enthusiasts can catch it live on mewatch. 

Held at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, this competition brings together top Scrabble players from around the world in a multi-division competitive format with a total prize pool of US$70,000 (S$89,400) across five divisions.

The four-day tournament from May 29 to Jun 1 will feature over 400 players from 30 countries competing across 36 rounds. Five former world champions are also expected to participate.

Mediacorp, the tournament’s exclusive media partner in Singapore, will stream three live feeds daily on mewatch with English commentary for viewers worldwide.

The tournament will include 27 players from Singapore competing this year. Also participating are 28 players from Malaysia, 26 from the Philippines, 15 from Indonesia and 113 from Thailand.

Viewers can catch the livestreams on mewatch from 9.30am to 8.30pm from May 29 to May 31, and from 9.30am to 4.45pm on Jun 1 (Singapore time).

Source: CNA/ba

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