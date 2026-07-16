Celine Dion fuels speculation among local fans after reminiscing about Singapore in series of posts
The Canadian songstress has sparked intrigue from fans in Singapore after a series of seemingly random social media posts dedicated to the country.
Is Celine Dion coming to Singapore? That's what fans are asking after the Canadian music icon uploaded a series of seemingly random posts, reminiscing about the country.
The My Heart Will Go On singer first sparked intrigue on Tuesday (Jul 14) after she uploaded three photos of herself in Singapore, taken in 2018 – presumably when she was in town to stage her first-ever concert in the country.
At the time, Dion performed at Marina Bay Sands to a sold-out crowd of 6,000.
While many fans initially took the post as a simple throwback, things changed after Dion uploaded a second post dedicated to Singapore, this time on Wednesday night.
In this post, Dion is seen posing near a private jet, dressed in a casual outfit while wearing sunglasses.
"Singapore, thanks for the memories!" wrote Dion in this post.
It is unclear if the picture was taken recently or in 2018. Nonetheless, the timing of both posts has prompted fans to speculate whether Celine Dion has something lined up in Singapore in the future.
One fan wrote: "I'm confused where is this Singapore appreciation coming from if you’re not actually here?"
Another took Dion's posts as a hint that she might potentially do a residency at Marina Bay Sands in the future.
Dion is currently set to stage a concert residency at the Plenitude Arena in France from September to October this year, before continuing in May 2027.
The residency in France will mark Dion’s return to performing a full series of live shows following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. She previously made a one-off return to the stage during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.