Cha Hyun-seung, of Single's Inferno and Physical: 100 fame, announces leukaemia diagnosis

According to Cha, he was rushed into the emergency room in June and received his diagnosis.

"In that moment, my life came to a halt," he wrote.

"Up until then, I had been passing final auditions for projects I wanted to do and was running toward my dreams, but the leukaemia diagnosis brought everything to a stop."

Cha added that he found his diagnosis "hard to accept" and that "every day was filled with fear and confusion".

However, he is now "ready to speak honestly".

Revealing that he is currently undergoing treatment and "quietly fighting day by day", Cha wrote: "The road ahead is long but I will definitely overcome this. My dreams and passion are still alive and I am holding on, waiting earnestly for the day I can stand again on stage and in front of the camera."

"To everyone who has supported me, knowingly or unknowingly, I sincerely thank you. I will surely overcome this and return stronger and warmer than before," he added.