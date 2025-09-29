Cha Hyun-seung, of Single's Inferno and Physical: 100 fame, announces leukaemia diagnosis
The South Korean dancer-actor shared in an Instagram post on Sep 27 that he was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.
South Korean dancer-actor Cha Hyun-seung, who gained global recognition following appearances in the hit Netflix shows Single's Inferno and Physical: 100, revealed on Saturday (Sep 27) that he was recently diagnosed with leukaemia – a type of blood cancer.
In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old uploaded a series of photos of himself, bald, in a hospital, along with two sets of messages: One in Korean and the other in English.
According to Cha, he was rushed into the emergency room in June and received his diagnosis.
"In that moment, my life came to a halt," he wrote.
"Up until then, I had been passing final auditions for projects I wanted to do and was running toward my dreams, but the leukaemia diagnosis brought everything to a stop."
Cha added that he found his diagnosis "hard to accept" and that "every day was filled with fear and confusion".
However, he is now "ready to speak honestly".
Revealing that he is currently undergoing treatment and "quietly fighting day by day", Cha wrote: "The road ahead is long but I will definitely overcome this. My dreams and passion are still alive and I am holding on, waiting earnestly for the day I can stand again on stage and in front of the camera."
"To everyone who has supported me, knowingly or unknowingly, I sincerely thank you. I will surely overcome this and return stronger and warmer than before," he added.
Well wishes have since poured in from celebrities from South Korea and beyond, including KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho who wrote: "Wishing you strength and speedy recovery! Fighting! You’re young and strong, you got this!"
Similarly, Cha's Single's Inferno co-star Kang So-yeon wrote: "Hyun-seung will do well as always, I’ll be praying and waiting!"