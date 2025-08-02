Over 1,200 fans attended Changi Airport’s SG60 Homecoming Concert which had Stefanie Sun, Kit Chan and more
Music fans in Singapore turned up to Jewel Changi Airport in droves on Friday (Aug 1) for the SG60 Homecoming Concert organised by Changi Airport. The free event was headlined by Singapore music icons Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan and saw performances from Regina Song, Sezairi Sezali and more.
Over 1,200 fans were treated to nostalgic tunes from Singaporean songbirds, covers of global hits and even projections.
Members of MADDspace Performing Arts Studio kicked off the festivities with performances of Stefanie Sun’s Green Light, JJ Lin’s Whenever and their own original National Day piece titled From Spark To Flame – Our Home, Our Singapore.
Attendees then rocked out to energetic covers of Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life, The Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling and ABBA’s Dancing Queen – courtesy of pop-rock band SuperSonic.
The group concluded its set with a cover of the 2015 National Day theme song, Tomorrow’s Here Today.
TikTok sensation Regina Song proved why she's the next big star to look out for, with performances of her hit track The Cutest Pair as well as her song High School Boy and a cover of Taylor Swift’s You Belong With Me.
Singapore Idol winner Sezairi Sezali got fans swaying with a ballad rendition of his 2021 National Day song, The Road Ahead. He then sang his singles Kata and It’s You, drawing applause.
Mandopop folk-duo The Freshman kept the energy high with their song I’m Coming Home and Call Me (Not Maybe), before closing off with their rendition of Kelvin Tan’s The Voices Of Ordinary People.
Finally, it was time for the women of the hour. First up was Kit Chan, who opened with her set with her 1996 track Liking You. She then brought the house down as fans joined her in singing the iconic National Day hit, Home, which garnered thunderous applause.
Stefanie Sun made her grand return to Singapore's stage with her songs Against The Light and Encounter.
Cheers from the crowd peaked as she performed her 2002 National Day hit We Will Get There, closing the concert on a high.
Following the concert, fans were in for another treat as Jewel’s Rain Vortex began its National Day show, which saw projections of Singaporean symbols in hand-drawn watercolour illustrations.