Over 1,200 fans attended Changi Airport’s SG60 Homecoming Concert which had Stefanie Sun, Kit Chan and more

Music fans in Singapore turned up to Jewel Changi Airport in droves on Friday (Aug 1) for the SG60 Homecoming Concert organised by Changi Airport. The free event was headlined by Singapore music icons Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan and saw performances from Regina Song, Sezairi Sezali and more.

Over 1,200 fans were treated to nostalgic tunes from Singaporean songbirds, covers of global hits and even projections.