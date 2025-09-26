Actress Chantalle Ng hospitalised after viral infection scare, now recovering

On Wednesday night (Sep 24), Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng gave fans a fright when she shared an Instagram video of herself lying in a hospital bed.

“This week has been one of the toughest. I was admitted due to a viral infection, and it reminded me of just how fragile life can be,” wrote the 30-year-old Emerald Hill star.

From her post, it seems that Ng has since been discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The harrowing experience left her feeling “deep gratitude for the people in healthcare” upon returning home.

“To the first responders in the ambulance, I ugly cried when you arrived because I knew I was going to be safe,” she confessed.