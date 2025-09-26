Actress Chantalle Ng hospitalised after viral infection scare, now recovering
The 30-year-old Mediacorp actress shared that she will be "resting for a while" after her stay at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
On Wednesday night (Sep 24), Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng gave fans a fright when she shared an Instagram video of herself lying in a hospital bed.
“This week has been one of the toughest. I was admitted due to a viral infection, and it reminded me of just how fragile life can be,” wrote the 30-year-old Emerald Hill star.
From her post, it seems that Ng has since been discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
The harrowing experience left her feeling “deep gratitude for the people in healthcare” upon returning home.
“To the first responders in the ambulance, I ugly cried when you arrived because I knew I was going to be safe,” she confessed.
Unfortunately, she did not get the chance to properly thank them before they “disappeared” to attend to their next call.
The actress also expressed appreciation to the doctors and nurses in the A&E, praising them for being “so patient, kind, and a shining light,” and for caring for her with “such gentleness and understanding.”
“Especially as a claustrophobic patient when I insisted on walking around and removing my needles,” she added.
Ng initially resisted being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), but later admitted she was “so glad” to be there when her fever spiked.
She expressed her gratitude to the ward staff, who changed the way she viewed a hospital stay.
“Special thanks to Dr Ting, for explaining everything so clearly, waiting for my mum [local actress Lin Meijiao] to arrive, and then repeating it all again for her,” she wrote.
“I once read that people close to death sometimes feel an immense surge of love. I wasn’t close to dying, but I felt that love at Tan Tock Seng, and it brings me to tears knowing how much kindness is around us.”
The actress, who is currently working on the upcoming Mediacorp drama The Grind, also thanked her bosses and colleagues for “being her pillars.”
They had stepped in “so quickly to manage the crisis” of her absence.
“You never made me feel guilty for not being at work. Instead, you reminded me that my health comes first. I feel so supported and truly so, so loved.
8days.sg reached out to Ng's manager for an update on her condition.
The response was: “At this point, we won’t be commenting on Chantalle’s health matters. Our priority now is to support her full rest and recovery.”
In her post, the actress also shared that she will “be resting for a little while.”
“But I am recovering well and I will be back soon,” she assured fans.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
