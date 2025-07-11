Star Awards 2025: Chantalle Ng thanks fellow host Guo Liang for saving the day when she blanked out on stage

One thing we love about Chantalle Ng is how she has no qualms calling herself out.

All eyes were on the 30-year-old Mediacorp actress when she hosted last Sunday's (Jul 6) Star Awards with Guo Liang.

She was poised and expressive, her efforts were very applaudable for someone with zero hosting experience.

In fact, we didn't even notice Ng had an 'oops' moment on stage until she pointed it out herself on social media.

Ng and Liang were supposed to introduce the presenters for the Best Drama Serial award.

Guo Liang started with: "Our next guests are all A-listers. They're the Ah Ge Ah Jies everyone's familiar with. They are..."

It is assumed that Ng was supposed to finish Guo Liang's sentence by naming Zoe Tay, Li Nanxing and Fann Wong.

But for some reason, Ng says she blanked out and didn't say anything.

Thankfully, Guo Liang quickly caught on to what was happening and completed the sentence.

Though that moment lasted less than a second, it left a deep enough impression on Ng.

"When your co-host blanks out and forgets to announce the presenters, this is how Liang Ge saves the day," the actress wrote on her Instagram story. She also added an embarrassed smiling emoji.

We think she's being too hard on herself.

We're also not the only ones who think Ng deserves a pat on her back for her performance that night.

Singaporean voice actor Zhang Miaoyang, who is a vocal coach at Chinese TV station Phoenix Television as well as the Chairman of the Hong Kong Language Arts Association, took to social media to praise Ng's hosting abilities.

"Her Mandarin pronunciation, fluency in the language as well as her elegance and gracefulness caught our eyes. On top of acting, she's definitely a rising star in radio and hosting too," effused Zhang.

To those who doubted her before the show, need we say more?