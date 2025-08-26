Squid Game star Park Hae-soo and actress Jeon Do-yeon starring in adaptation of The Cherry Orchard in Singapore
The prolific South Korean actors star in this reinterpretation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's final play, The Cherry Orchard – set in modern-day Seoul. There will be three performances at the Esplanade Theatre, from Nov 7 to 9.
South Korean celebrities Park Hae-soo and Jeon Do-yeon will star in an adaptation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's final play, The Cherry Orchard, which will run in Singapore this November.
Reinterpreted with a modern setting in Seoul, The Cherry Orchard will have a total of three performances at the Esplanade Theatre, from Nov 7 to 9.
The story follows a woman named Song Do-young who returns to Seoul years after her son's death. Back home, she is confronted with her family in crisis: Their business is close to bankruptcy and her home is at risk of being lost.
This production of The Cherry Orchard made its debut in South Korea in 2024 and reportedly drew 40,000 theatregoers over 30 performances.
Ahead of its Singapore leg, The Cherry Orchard will play at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre from Sep 19 to 21.
Tickets for The Cherry Orchard are now available for sale via Sistic with prices ranging between S$68 and S$158.
Park Hae-soo is best known to international audiences for his role as the manipulative Sang-woo in the first season of the hit Netflix drama Squid Game. For his performance, Park was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.
One of the most respected South Korean actresses of all time, Jeon Do-yeon made history in 2007 by being the first Korean to win the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. In recent years, she has become a familiar name among younger audiences thanks to roles in Kill Boksoon and Crash Course In Romance.