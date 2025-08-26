Squid Game star Park Hae-soo and actress Jeon Do-yeon starring in adaptation of The Cherry Orchard in Singapore

South Korean celebrities Park Hae-soo and Jeon Do-yeon will star in an adaptation of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's final play, The Cherry Orchard, which will run in Singapore this November.

Reinterpreted with a modern setting in Seoul, The Cherry Orchard will have a total of three performances at the Esplanade Theatre, from Nov 7 to 9.

The story follows a woman named Song Do-young who returns to Seoul years after her son's death. Back home, she is confronted with her family in crisis: Their business is close to bankruptcy and her home is at risk of being lost.