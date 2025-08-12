Chen Shucheng nominated for best supporting actor at ContentAsia Awards

For the ContentAsia Awards, Chen Shucheng is up against Taiwanese stars Hsu Hao Hsiang (The Bliss) and Tie-Hsiang Ban (Still Me 2), as well as Thai actors Dom Hetrakul (The Sweetest Taboo) and ToniRakkaen (Good Doctor). The results will be announced at the ceremony in Taipei on Sep 4.

Apart from Chen Shucheng, Mediacorp actress Pan Lingling is also nominated. She is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Unforgivable.

Chen Shucheng, needless to say, is ecstatic after receiving the good news from his manager.

"In Singapore, I lost to my colleague, my little brother Chen Hanwei," he said to zaobao.sg, referring to his recent loss at the local awards ceremony.

He continued that he "admits defeat" because Hanwei is a seven-time Star Awards Best Actor.

"There are no qualms about losing to him, he's brilliant. But I didn't expect to be in the running at an overseas awards ceremony too!" he chirped.

This story was originally published in 8Days.