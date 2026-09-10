Singaporean actress Chen Yixin moves to Paris: 'I have to trust the process and I have to grow'

Chen acknowledged that a part of her is possibly "acting out" due to the pressure she has put on herself.

"There [are] digital footprints of me growing up, which is really not the most ideal for a young girl," said Chen, who added that she was "very, very sensitive to unnecessary noises" and that it affected her.

According to Chen, she also started to realise that she didn't feel as connected to her content as she used to because she didn't dare and didn't know how to share the things she wanted to share.

"In fact, in this video, I actually had a letter written but I decided to go rogue with it because I want to build a community around me that loves me for who I am, that knows me for who I am," said Chen.

Pointing out the irony of choosing to put her life on the internet, Chen added: "Mainly, I wanna find out how my life could look like in somewhere new. I have to trust the process and I have to grow."

With Chen having "no friends" in Paris, she wanted to share her experience and have her followers be "a part of [her] journey".