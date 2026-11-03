Veteran actor Chew Chor Meng leaves Mediacorp after 36 years: 'No regrets, only immense gratitude'
Chew, who turns 58 this month, announced that his contract ended on Oct 31 and reflected on his decades-long career in a heartfelt Instagram post.
After 36 years, veteran actor Chew Chor Meng has parted ways with Mediacorp. His contract ended on Oct 31, marking the end of an era for one of Singapore showbiz's most familiar faces.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov 3), Chew, who turns 58 on Nov 20, reflected on his decades in showbiz, sharing that he was leaving with no regrets.
"My 36-year acting career has, in the blink of an eye, become one of the most precious memories of my life," he wrote in Chinese.
"I have no regrets, only immense gratitude. Over these 36 years, I've had the privilege of doing what I love, giving it my all, and finding happiness along the way."
The actor also expressed his appreciation to those who had given him opportunities, supported and encouraged him throughout his career, as well as viewers who had stood by him over the years.
"Thank you to the world of acting, and for all the love I've received in my life," he continued.
"The curtain has fallen, but life's wonderful journey continues. For I believe God has a beautiful plan for every stage of our lives."
Accompanying the post was a video montage chronicling his showbiz career, from his Star Search victory in 1990 to the many memorable characters he has portrayed over the years.
The video ended with footage of him receiving the Special Achievement Award at the 2019 Star Awards, along with snippets of his acceptance speech.
Over the years, Chew became a household name and is best remembered for his portrayal of lobang king Ah Bee in the long-running sitcom Don’t Worry Be Happy (1996-2002).
His other notable works include Wok Of Life (1999) and Hainan Kopi Tales, which won him Best Actor at the 2000 Star Awards.
Chew was voted one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes for 10 consecutive years, earning him the All-Time Favourite Artiste award in 2004.
But his showbiz career hasn't been without its challenges. In 2008, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, also known as Kennedy's Disease, a condition that progressively affects his muscles and mobility.
Despite his health struggles, he continued acting, taking on roles in dramas such as 118, The Heartland Hero and Family Ties. His most recent Mediacorp drama was 2025's Where The Heart Belongs.
Beyond acting, Chew has also made a name for himself in the F&B industry. He is one of the co-owners of Tam Chiak Kopitiam, a coffee shop chain he started with food blogger Maureen Ow, better known as Miss Tam Chiak, and other partners, in 2023.
The chain currently has two outlets, in Punggol and Bidadari, with plans to open its biggest coffee shop yet in Tengah. Chew also co-owns Thai barbecue chain 888 Mookata.
He and wife Deon Tan, whom he married in 2000, have two daughters, Chloe, 24, and Cheyenne, 22.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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