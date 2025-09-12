Eternal Love actor Yu Menglong dies after fatal fall

Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong who starred in popular C-dramas Eternal Love and Go Princess Go has died. He was 37.

His management studio confirmed the actor’s death on Thursday (Sep 11) through a statement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. “With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sep 11. According to police investigations, criminal involvement has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the living remain strong."

According to reports, the actor fell from the fifth floor of a residence in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.

Unsubstantiated speculation relating to the circumstances of Yu’s death started circulating on social media platforms.

Asiaone reported that an unverified source shared on Weibo that Yu had attended a private gathering at a friend’s home on Sep 10. He was believed to have gone to sleep at 2am in one of the bedrooms and locked the door behind him. But when his friends were leaving the flat at 6am, they did not find the actor. His body was discovered on the ground floor by a resident who was walking his dog.

The Weibo post has since been deleted.

In relation to the actor’s death, Weibo has taken to suspending accounts accused of spreading unfounded rumours.