Eternal Love actor Yu Menglong dies after fatal fall
His management studio confirmed the 37-year-old actor’s death on Thursday (Sep 11) through a statement on Weibo.
Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong who starred in popular C-dramas Eternal Love and Go Princess Go has died. He was 37.
His management studio confirmed the actor’s death on Thursday (Sep 11) through a statement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. “With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sep 11. According to police investigations, criminal involvement has been ruled out. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the living remain strong."
According to reports, the actor fell from the fifth floor of a residence in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.
Unsubstantiated speculation relating to the circumstances of Yu’s death started circulating on social media platforms.
Asiaone reported that an unverified source shared on Weibo that Yu had attended a private gathering at a friend’s home on Sep 10. He was believed to have gone to sleep at 2am in one of the bedrooms and locked the door behind him. But when his friends were leaving the flat at 6am, they did not find the actor. His body was discovered on the ground floor by a resident who was walking his dog.
The Weibo post has since been deleted.
In relation to the actor’s death, Weibo has taken to suspending accounts accused of spreading unfounded rumours.
Born in Urumqi, Xinjiang, Yu broke into the Chinese entertainment scene after entering the talent reality show My Show! My Style! in 2007. He then made his acting debut four years later in the short film The Little Prince.
Yu then went on to star in other high-profile C-dramas such as Go Princess Go, Eternal Love, The Legend Of White Snake, The Love Lasts Two Minds, The Moon Brightens For You, Love Game In Eastern Fantasy and Eternal Night Starry River.
The late actor performed at CCTV's Spring Festival Gala last year and at this year's New Year's Eve Gala.
His last update on Weibo was on Wednesday.
Where to get help:
National mental health helpline: 1771
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.