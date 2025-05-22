Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan dies at 51 of cancer
Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan has died after a five-year battle with cancer. She was 51.
Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that The National Theatre of China issued an obituary on Wednesday (May 21), which read that the actress died on May 17 “after ineffective medical treatment”.
Zhu’s husband, Chinese actor Xin Baiqing confirmed her death via the obituary. He announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “I have to tell all the friends who loved actress Zhu Yuanyuan with deep sorrow, Yuanyuan left us forever at 11:39am on May 17 2025.
“During her nearly five-year battle with cancer, she had never been pessimistic or depressed. Instead, she remained firm and confident when she faced difficulties. She also passed on her love for life, laughter and warmth to everyone around her.”
He said that Zhu had left “calmly and peacefully”, and that this was her way of reminding her family not to waste every day and every second.
“I believe that she went where she wanted to go,” he said, adding that they would be respecting Zhu's wishes by keeping the funeral simple.
“Dear Yuanyuan, we will always miss you,” he added.
The National Theatre of China described Zhu’s passing as a “tremendous loss to China’s theatre and film communities and a heartbreak to countless audiences”.
“What she left behind is not only a legacy of classic stage and screen performances, but also her deep love, passion, and pursuit of the performing arts, as well as her reverence for the stage, her genuine affection for the people, and her commitment to her country,” they said, adding that they have released a biography of Zhu.
The actress' death comes a little over two weeks after she wrapped up filming new Chinese drama The City Maker on May 1, with co-stars Zhao Liying and Huang Xiaoming, which she had announced on Weibo.
Chinese actors and actresses have taken to Weibo to pay their tributes, including her The City Maker co-stars.
Huang wrote on the platform: “I really can't believe it! My chest is blocked. A while ago, we were still working together, dreaming together, and fighting side by side. Sister Yuanyuan has always been strong and optimistic in the group. She didn't even tell us about cancer, and always faced everything with a smile! Sister Yuanyuan is so good and kind. She is the pride of us Qingdao people and our role model forever! Dear sister Yuanyuan, we will always love you and miss you!"
Zhao wrote: "Sister Yuanyuan, I will always miss you."
Other actresses who shared their condolences include Ma Yili, who wrote on May 21: “Zhu Yuanyuan, Ma Yili misses you, come out and act!”.
Actress Yao Chen wrote: “Unacceptable", while Qin Hailu wrote: “I miss the days when we created together. Sister Yuanyuan, rest in peace! My condolences.”
Zhu is best known for her role as Taohua in Chinese film The Forest Ranger in 2006, as well as Aunt Chai in Ocean Heaven in 2010, where she starred alongside Jet Li, Wen Zhang and Gwei Lun-mei.