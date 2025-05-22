Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan dies at 51 of cancer

Chinese actress Zhu Yuanyuan has died after a five-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

Chinese newspaper Global Times reported that The National Theatre of China issued an obituary on Wednesday (May 21), which read that the actress died on May 17 “after ineffective medical treatment”.

Zhu’s husband, Chinese actor Xin Baiqing confirmed her death via the obituary. He announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “I have to tell all the friends who loved actress Zhu Yuanyuan with deep sorrow, Yuanyuan left us forever at 11:39am on May 17 2025.

“During her nearly five-year battle with cancer, she had never been pessimistic or depressed. Instead, she remained firm and confident when she faced difficulties. She also passed on her love for life, laughter and warmth to everyone around her.”

He said that Zhu had left “calmly and peacefully”, and that this was her way of reminding her family not to waste every day and every second.

“I believe that she went where she wanted to go,” he said, adding that they would be respecting Zhu's wishes by keeping the funeral simple.

“Dear Yuanyuan, we will always miss you,” he added.