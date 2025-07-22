China singer-actor Zhang Yiyang was executed in 2024 for murder of teenage girlfriend, court confirms

Chinese singer-actor Zhang Yiyang was sentenced to death by firing squad in December 2024 for the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend in 2022, a recent investigation report from a Chinese court has confirmed.

Zhang is said to be the first Chinese entertainer to be given the death penalty.

The report from the Intermediate People's Court of Xianyang City, Shaanxi Province, which has circulated in Chinese media, stated that Zhang and his then-girlfriend started dating in September 2021. But when she would propose to break up, Zhang would refuse and often threaten her with suicide.

On Feb 26, 2022, Zhang, who was 30 at the time, lured his then-girlfriend to a forest in Xingping City, Shaanxi Province, on the pretext of spending his birthday together.

The couple had another dispute over a breakup and Zhang stabbed her neck multiple times with a folding knife he carried, leading to her death.

According to the report, the Chinese actor-singer went home and threw her phone and his clothes into a reservoir. The next day, he attempted suicide in a hotel room in Xingping City using the same knife. He was later discovered by a hotel staff member who alerted the police. He was then sent to a hospital.

In accordance with China's criminal law, the court sentenced Zhang to death for intentional homicide. Zhang's appeal was dismissed and he was executed on Dec 18, 2024, the report stated.