Chow Yun Fat, 70, completes 10km run at Hong Kong Marathon to God Of Gamblers theme song
On Sunday (Jan 18), Chow Yun Fat took part in the 10km run at the Standard Chartered Marathon in Hong Kong, alongside a few of his celebrity friends, including actor Lau Kong, 79, and actress Nina Paw, 76.
On Sunday (Jan 18), Hong Kong screen icon Chow Yun Fat took part in the 10km run at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. He crossed the finish line accompanied by a familiar tune: The theme song of the iconic God Of Gamblers movie franchise, which starred Chow and Andy Lau.
Sunday's race marked Chow's fourth time participating in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon and the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star ended up completing his course in two hours and 23 seconds.
Among the celebrities running alongside Chow were actress Nina Paw, 76, actor Lau Kong, 79, and actor Kent Cheng, 74.
Following the race, Chow and his squad spoke to reporters, with him joking that their ages were "several hundred years combined".
Stating that his goal in joining the marathon was "to greet the audience and to finish", Chow advised that the most important thing was to take things slowly and enjoy the process.
Also competing in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026 was Singaporean runner Rachel See, who won the women’s half-marathon with a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 56 seconds. The 43-year-old said that she joined the race at the last minute. See was originally in Hong Kong just to support her husband, Poon Zi Li, who was running the full marathon.
Speaking to Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post, See shared that "the race was actually quite challenging".
“I felt the wind was very strong, even though the weather was rather cool...It felt tough being constantly pushed by the wind.”