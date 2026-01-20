Chow Yun Fat, 70, completes 10km run at Hong Kong Marathon to God Of Gamblers theme song

On Sunday (Jan 18), Hong Kong screen icon Chow Yun Fat took part in the 10km run at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon. He crossed the finish line accompanied by a familiar tune: The theme song of the iconic God Of Gamblers movie franchise, which starred Chow and Andy Lau.

Sunday's race marked Chow's fourth time participating in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon and the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star ended up completing his course in two hours and 23 seconds.

Among the celebrities running alongside Chow were actress Nina Paw, 76, actor Lau Kong, 79, and actor Kent Cheng, 74.