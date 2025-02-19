Chow Yun Fat didn’t ask Singaporean wife for help with English for new film because 'she speaks Singlish'

Screen icon Chow Yun Fat’s latest film, Detective Chinatown 1900, may have seen him speaking English and Mandarin fluently, but it was no walk in the park for the 69-year-old.

During a recent interview in Hong Kong, Chow shared that switching between the two languages was his biggest challenge for the movie.

In the film, he plays the head of a Chinatown association based in the United States. His son, portrayed by Chinese actor Zhang Xincheng, is suspected of murder.

When asked if he sought help with his English lines from his Singapore wife, Jasmine Tan, he laughed and replied: “No, she speaks Singlish.”

Was Fat Gor worried he might accidentally adopt a Singaporean accent in the film?

Chow and Tan have been married since 1986 and are considered one of the most beloved couples in showbiz.

Now we wonder how he managed on Hollywood sets, especially in films such as Anna And The King, where he played King Mongkut.

Of course, who can forget the now iconic meme from Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End, where his character, Captain Sao Feng, famously welcomes everyone to Singapore?

Come to think of it, that would have been the perfect time to pick up Singlish from the wife!

This story was originally published in 8Days.