Christy Chung and Jimmy Lin, both in their 50s, recreate photo from 16 years ago

It takes a lot of confidence to post two photos of yourself taken 16 years apart and say you haven't aged.

But when you're Christy Chung, you might just get away with it.

The 55-year-old Canadian actress recently took to Instagram to share two selfies with Taiwanese perennial heartthrob Jimmy Lin, 51.

The photos were taken 16 years apart, with Chung's youngest daughter, Cayla, appearing in both. Once a toddler, Cayla is now 16.

"So many years have passed, and it seems that Jimmy and I haven't changed at all," Chung laughed.

"Only the little koala, who was just a tiny koala back then, has grown into a big girl in the blink of an eye. Time has been especially 'gentle' to us."

And honestly, netizens didn't disagree.

"You look even younger than you did 16 years ago," one fan gushed.

Another wrote: "Jimmy and you have aged backwards! Impressive!"

One fan even declared Jimmy Lin "immortal".

Apparently, their looks aren't the only thing that hasn't changed over the years.

"More than 20 years have passed, but the tacit understanding and affection between Jimmy and me have not diminished at all," Chung gushed.

"Instead, they have become more precious as time goes by."

Looks like time really has been very gentle to them.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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