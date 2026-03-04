Singaporean model Chuando Tan celebrates 60th birthday, goes viral again
Singaporean model and artistic director Chuando Tan has gone viral globally numerous times for his youthful looks.
Once again, Singaporean model and artistic director Chuando Tan has gone viral globally for his youthful looks – this time, fittingly, on his birthday.
On Tuesday (Mar 3), Tan celebrated his 60th birthday and uploaded several pictures on his Instagram page, showing him in a semi-unbuttoned shirt with a Jeep, holding balloons that show his age.
He wrote: "Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: Return daily to nature and sunlight and align myself with what endures. I wish for peace on earth."
In less than 24 hours, the post received over 257,000 likes, with comments mainly split between those wishing Tan a happy birthday and those who can't believe his age.
One netizen asked in Spanish, “Is it true that he’s 60?”, while another quipped, “Is the 60 in the room with us?”
In a 2023 interview with CNA, Chuando Tan spoke about his viral fame and shared that the secret to looking young was all about “what you do, what you eat, and what you think”.
“The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day – as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body," said Tan.
"You know, every time we hear people say that you look very good today, you’ll look happy. Isn't it good if we can psyche ourselves to have that mindset, to have a positive, healthy, young thinking? I think through a period of time, that feeling will eventually become you."