Singaporean model Chuando Tan celebrates 60th birthday, goes viral again

Once again, Singaporean model and artistic director Chuando Tan has gone viral globally for his youthful looks – this time, fittingly, on his birthday.

On Tuesday (Mar 3), Tan celebrated his 60th birthday and uploaded several pictures on his Instagram page, showing him in a semi-unbuttoned shirt with a Jeep, holding balloons that show his age.

He wrote: "Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: Return daily to nature and sunlight and align myself with what endures. I wish for peace on earth."