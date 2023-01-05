Model Chuando Tan on the pressures of looking great at 56: 'I'm ageing like everyone else'

Now 56, Tan has slowly accepted and eased into the role of hot active ageing poster boy for his 1.2 million followers on Instagram – albeit somewhat reluctantly.

In a recent interview with CNA presenter Dawn Tan for a series on living longer, he admitted that constant questions about how he maintains his youthful looks “eventually gets to me. I do feel the pressure. Because, deep inside I know I'm not that young. I'm ageing. So I'm not going to give the false impression that I'm forever young. Maybe they all want a shortcut, a secret to how to keep their youth right?”

“DEEP DOWN INSIDE I KNOW I’M ALREADY 56”

At the same time, however, Tan is aware of how he’s been an inspiration to people and downplays the notion that his popularity is simply because of his good looks.

“I don't think I'm that good looking to the extent of going viral to be really honest,” he shared. “I would like to think that people follow me because the way I am at 56, maybe that gives them some hope about learning a thing or two about living a healthy lifestyle.”

While Tan agrees that genetics plays a role, he shared that his health and fitness journey began at a young age. “It happened naturally, organically. I was in my early 20s when I started my fitness journey, lifting weights and following a certain kind of diet… It’s a lifestyle that stayed with me until today,” he said.