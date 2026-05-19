CNA's Steven Chia quit the evening news shift to spend more time with his children
In the latest episode of DNA, Talking Point’s Steven Chia shares how he chose “quantity time” with his children, and why it mattered more than anything to him.
Most parents talk about wanting more “quality time” with their kids. But for CNA’s Steven Chia, quantity matters too.
In the latest episode of DNA, hosted by Rebecca Lim, Steven Chia, accompanied by his 16-year-old son Joshua Chia, reflects on family, work, and the reality of raising kids while juggling a demanding media career.
The Talking Point presenter and his wife, Tania, also have a 20-year-old daughter, Lucy.
When Lim brings up Steven Chia’s long-held belief in “quantity time”, he doesn’t hesitate to explain it.
“People think quality time, but I’m like, 'What do you mean by quality time?' Any time you spend with your child is quality time,” he said. “My view is that the more time you can spend with your children, the better.”
Back when Steven Chia was co-anchoring and producing CNA's morning show, AM Live!, his schedule, while brutal, had an unexpected upside.
“I had to be at work 4-5am, but it also meant by 2pm I would be home. I would go to the supermarket, then they were young, carry one, go get groceries. I could [also] take them to the park, and go swimming,” he recalled.
When he mentioned that his son was probably too young to remember, the latter admitted: “It was fun most of the time, like he used to cut my hair for me.”
“Because you didn’t want to go to the barber,” Steven Chia laughed.
“Now that I think of it… I should have,” Joshua Chia retorted.
Steven Chia's work schedule changed drastically when he was moved from AM Live! to become the main anchor for Singapore Tonight.
For the 10pm news broadcast, he actually had to be in the office from 2pm.
“You got to prep, you got to research, and sometimes you go out to cover some stories too,” he said, sharing that he didn’t last on that shift very long as he "literally never saw [his kids] on weekdays".
“When I go to work, the kids aren’t even home from school yet. When I come home after work, which is like midnight, 1am, the kids have gone to bed. When I wake up the next morning, the kids have gone to school,” he recounted.
Thankfully, he eventually transitioned to hosting Talking Point, which came with more regular hours, and some might say, what Steven Chia is best known for today.
These days, he says maintaining work-life balance is still a juggling act, albeit a more manageable one.
“I am fortunate in the sense that my job allows me some flexibility in the way I work. Of course, my filming takes priority, but other than that, I can get around it and fit other things in. It is really just planning and having the energy to do it,” he shared.
And if you’re wondering where he gets that energy from? Apparently, from people.
“I probably get recharged from talking to other people, so I like going out, I like meeting people,” he said.
Which also explains why he says he tries to keep things light on set.
“I also try to make work fun. Because imagine coming [in and] filming every day and working with this host-presenter who is always unhappy, always fussing about the lighting, then everybody is miserable, and the whole day becomes a miserable and unhappy day,” he said.
“Which is also why I tell so many bad dad jokes,” he quipped, before launching into an example.
“Do you know when a joke becomes a dad joke?” Steven Chia asked.
“When it becomes A-pparent.”
Unlike Lim, Joshua Chia seems completely unfazed by the bad dad jokes. Some have clearly left a lasting impression on the teen.
“I remember he picked me up from school and told me: 'Don’t buy Velcro because it’s a rip-off'," he recalled.
Steven Chia insisted his proudest moment wasn’t telling the joke, but when his son used it himself.
“He said, ‘Don’t use Velcro,’ and I was like… I’m so proud,” Steven Chia said, laughing. “It sticks on you.”
“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I am sorry, Josh,” laughed Lim.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/