Coldplay to perform in Singapore for 4 nights in January 2024

The announcement comes days after Live Nation Singapore uploaded a teaser that featured promos of Coldplay’s tour playing on the screens of multiple buildings in Singapore.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 7 million tickets, the most for any tour over the last two years, and has earned the band the Favorite Touring Artist award at the 2022 American Music Awards.

As part of the group's sustainability initiatives, Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour has produced 47 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/2017. Five million trees have also been planted around the world, one for each concert-goer.

Artiste presales of the concert will be held on Jun 19 from 2pm to 11.59pm. To get in on this, fans will have to subscribe to the newsletter on Coldplay’s website by Jun 16.

General sales will then commence on Jun 20 from 2pm via Ticketmaster, with ticket prices starting from S$68, excluding booking fees.

The band has also announced that they’ll be releasing a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at the equivalent of US$20 (S$27), for the shows at a later date. These tickets aim to make the tour more accessible to fans. Restricted to two tickets per buyer, Infinity Tickets must also be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

Besides Singapore, Coldplay will also be adding Manila and Bangkok to their ongoing tour – playing on Jan 19 and Feb 3, respectively.