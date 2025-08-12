Logo
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez announce engagement
The football legend and his girlfriend have confirmed their engagement.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid, Jul 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

12 Aug 2025 04:00PM
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are engaged. The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday (Aug 11) with a photograph showing a huge ring on her finger.

“Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish. “In this and in all my lives.”

Rodriguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo’s other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022.

Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

