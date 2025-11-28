Playwright Goh Boon Teck and painter Nai Swee Leng awarded this year's Cultural Medallion

On Thursday (Nov 27), playwright Goh Boon Teck and painter Nai Swee Leng were awarded this year's Cultural Medallion for their contributions to Singapore's arts scene.

Goh, 54, is best known for his iconic street opera-centric play Titoudao, inspired by his mother. Titoudao was staged eight times across the world and was also adapted into a Mediacorp television series in 2020. Goh is also the founder of theatre company, Toy Factory Productions.

Nai, 79, is an authority on Chinese ink painting, having practised the art form for more than 60 years. In 1966, he co-founded the Molan Art Association and has exhibited his works in Singapore and all over the world. Nai is also one of only two Singaporean artists inducted into the highly prestigious Xiling Seal Art Society in China.