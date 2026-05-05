Daniel Wu’s model wife, Lisa S, returns to fashion at 48, shutting down critics in viral response

After years away from the spotlight, model Lisa S, wife of American-Chinese actor Daniel Wu, is officially stepping back into the fashion world – and doing it on her own terms.

The 48-year-old has largely kept a low profile over the past decade, focusing on family life in the US.

The couple, married for 16 years, share a 13-year-old daughter, Raven, and have often been seen as one of showbiz’s most enduring pairs.

While Wu continued his acting career, Lisa S chose to step back, devoting her time to raising their daughter, riding horses and supporting her husband behind the scenes.

Now, she’s ready for a new chapter.