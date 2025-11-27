British rock band The Darkness to stage Singapore concert in March next year
The Darkness will perform at the Capitol Theatre on Mar 11, 2026 as part of its Dreams On Toast tour.
Get ready to be rocking till the sun goes down on Mar 11, 2026 as British rock band The Darkness will be performing in Singapore.
The quartet, comprising vocalist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor, will be electrifying fans at the Capitol Theatre as part of their Dreams On Toast tour.
A presale session for LAMC members will be held on Dec 2. To get in on this, you'll need to register via LAMC's website.
General sales will then commence on Dec 3.
More details will be announced at a later date.
The Darkness released its debut album, Permission To Land, in 2003 to critical acclaim. Among the hit songs in the album are I Believe In A Thing Called Love and Love Is Only A Feeling – both of which topped various charts. In its early days, the band was famous for its flamboyant, glam-inspired hard rock sound and was praised for its showmanship on stage.