American actress Daveigh Chase, star of The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, dead at 35

Former child star Daveigh Chase has died at the age of 35, after meningitis and an infection in her blood caused sepsis. Chase was best known for her role as the killer ghost Samara Morgan in The Ring, as well as voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch.

Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed the news to TMZ, after previously launching a GoFundMe page and sharing details of her health troubles online.

Hernandez shared at the time: "Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away and Donnie Darko, but behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship.

"After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope."

Hernandez explained that Chase was “recently” diagnosed with meningitis and that she had "several serious blood infections".