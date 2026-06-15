Acclaimed Mandopop singer-songwriter David Huang dies at 61

Veteran Mandopop singer-songwriter David Huang, also known as David Wong, has died at the age of 61.

The singer's death was confirmed on Sunday (Jun 14) in a statement issued by his elder sisters, Consulina Wong and Joann Wong, through Taiwanese law firm Chen and Chen Law Office.

According to the statement, which was written in Chinese, Huang "passed away suddenly" on the morning of Jun 2 in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was staying at his sister's home. The family said the cause of death remains unknown.

The statement added that Huang's sisters are his heirs and will be handling all funeral and posthumous arrangements.

"For decades, Mr Huang enriched the lives of countless people with his extraordinary musical talent, incomparable passion, and gift for connecting people across the world through music," the family said in the statement.

"On behalf of the family, we once again thank everyone for their care and support for Teacher David Huang over the years.

"We sincerely appeal to the media and the public to give the family – who have suddenly lost a close loved one and have long stayed away from the entertainment industry – the greatest possible privacy, and to allow the deceased to rest in peace."