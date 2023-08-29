Logo
BTS label Hybe creating new global girl group, 20 contestants from all over the world to compete for a spot
Hybe will be partnering with Universal Music’s Geffen Records to create "an international group based on K-pop methodology".

BTS label Hybe creating new global girl group, 20 contestants from all over the world to compete for a spot

The 20 contestants who are participating in The Debut: Dream Academy hail from various countries including Thailand, Japan and Slovakia. (Photo: Hybe x Geffen Records)

Hazeeq Sukri
29 Aug 2023 01:41PM
On Tuesday (Aug 29), music labels Hybe and Geffen Records revealed the 20 contestants who will be competing to be a part of a new global girl group.

The contestants hail from various countries including Slovakia, Argentina, the United States and Japan. The hopefuls will battle it out on a reality show titled The Debut: Dream Academy which will premiere on Sep 1 at 11pm, Singapore time, on YouTube.

According to the show's Instagram page, The Debut: Dream Academy will have four episodes, with its live finale airing some time in November.

Fans will play a crucial role throughout the entire competition via fan voting on Weverse and TikTok.

At a press event announcing the contestants, Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk said: "I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while.

"To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John Janick (Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M) from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively.

"I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-pop universe."

Hybe has also released a seven-minute video, showcasing the 20 contestants who are competing in The Debut: Dream Academy. 

The full list of contestants in The Debut: Dream Academy. (Photo: Hybe x Geffen Records)
The process of creating this group will also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary series that will premiere in 2024. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nadia Hallgren, the documentary will give viewers a deeper insight into Hybe's unique training and development programme and the contestants' journey to global stardom.
With K-pop's meteoric rise in popularity worldwide, more and more Korean music labels are branching out to create global groups. In July 2023, JYP Entertainment (the agency of K-group girl group Twice) launched a reality show A2K which aimed to create an American girl group using JYP's signature trainee system. The show has been a worldwide hit with each episode receiving over a million views. 
Source: CNA/hq

