Watch popular Vasantham celebrities and more in Mediacorp’s Amarkala Deepavali countdown show

Usher in the Festival of Lights in a big way with Mediacorp’s Amarkala Deepavali countdown show, happening on Sunday (Oct 23) on meWATCH, Mediacorp’s YouTube Entertainment Channel, Oli968 and Vasantham at 10pm.

The two-hour show will feature stirring stage performances, electrifying dance performances and lively musical medleys with a star-studded lineup of hosts and performers.

Helmed by popular Vasantham artistes Karthikeyan Somasundaram and Udaya Soundari, as well as Malaysian personality Aanantha Rajaram, this year's countdown show will see the return of a live audience at Mediacorp Theatre. Energetic duo Thavanesan and Sajini Naidu will also be bringing in the live action of the celebrations at Little India.