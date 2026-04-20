Indian celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting second child
In an Instagram post on Sunday (Apr 19), Indian actress Deepika Padukone revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.
Deepika Padukone, 40, and Ranveer Singh, 40, are expecting their second child. The celebrity couple shared the good news via an Instagram post on Padukone's page on Sunday (Apr 19).
In the post, a child – presumably the couple's daughter Dua – is seen holding a pregnancy test marked positive.
The post has received over four million likes in less than 24 hours, with a wave of congratulations from the couple's contemporaries, including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started dating in 2012 and have starred in numerous movies together, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
The couple got married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, and welcomed their first daughter in 2024.